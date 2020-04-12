LIVE STREAMING – Andrea Bocelli Concert – Duomo di Milano – 12 Apr 2020 – VIDEO

Live Streaming – Andrea Bocelli Concert. Andrea Bocelli’s concert will be aired at 10AM in L.A, which has become available at the invitation of the city of Milan for the Easter concert. It will take place in the Milan Cathedral which will be strictly empty in compliance with the governmental provisions on Covid-19.

The concert will be broadcast in live streaming worldwide on the Youtube channel.

VIDEO LIVE STREAMING – Andrea Bocelli Concert

