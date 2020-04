David Furnish – Chi è il marito di Elton John – I figli

View this post on Instagram

We don’t have a piano at our home in LA. So in the middle of a week of heavy rain, we had Elton’s piano delivered at the end of our driveway and disinfected so we could shoot his performance for tonight’s show. I picked up my iPhone and iPad and filmed away. You can watch One World: Together At Home Global TV Special tonight at 8pm ET. @eltonjohn @glblctzn @who @ladygaga