Formula 1 – Gran Premio d’Austria: Risultati Prove Libere 1

By
Michael Russo
-
28.06.2019 - Free Practice 2, Charles Leclerc (MON) Scuderia Ferrari SF90

Prove Libere 1

RedBull-Ring AUSTRIA

Pos. N. Pilota Team Tempo
1 44 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’04″816
2 77 V. Bottas Mercedes 1’05″172
3 33 M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’05″418
4 55 C. Sainz McLaren 1’05″431
5 11 S. Perez Racing Point 1’05″512
6 4 L. Norris McLaren 1’05″621
7 23 A. Albon Red Bull 1’05″701
8 3 D. Ricciardo Renault 1’05″860
9 20 K. Magnussen Haas 1’05″907
10 16 C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’05″924
11 18 L. Stroll Racing Point 1’06″074
12 5 S. Vettel Ferrari 1’06″077
13 31 E. Ocon Renault 1’06″270
14 99 A. Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’06″360
15 7 K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’06″365
16 10 P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’06″404
17 63 G. Russell Williams 1’06″495
18 40 N. Latifi Williams 1’06″906
