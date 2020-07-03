Formula 1 – Gran Premio d’Austria: Risultati Prove Libere 1

Prove Libere 1
RedBull-Ring AUSTRIA
|Pos.
|N.
|Pilota
|Team
|Tempo
|1
|44
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’04″816
|2
|77
|V. Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’05″172
|3
|33
|M. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’05″418
|4
|55
|C. Sainz
|McLaren
|1’05″431
|5
|11
|S. Perez
|Racing Point
|1’05″512
|6
|4
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1’05″621
|7
|23
|A. Albon
|Red Bull
|1’05″701
|8
|3
|D. Ricciardo
|Renault
|1’05″860
|9
|20
|K. Magnussen
|Haas
|1’05″907
|10
|16
|C. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’05″924
|11
|18
|L. Stroll
|Racing Point
|1’06″074
|12
|5
|S. Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’06″077
|13
|31
|E. Ocon
|Renault
|1’06″270
|14
|99
|A. Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1’06″360
|15
|7
|K. Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|1’06″365
|16
|10
|P. Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1’06″404
|17
|63
|G. Russell
|Williams
|1’06″495
|18
|40
|N. Latifi
|Williams
|1’06″906