Calciomercato Lazio – Valon Berisha si trasferisce al Reims. Il suo saluto: “Sempre Forza Lazio!”

Thank you for the experiences, and the great moments we had together, Due to a lot of injuries my time in Lazio was very hard, but I appreciate the club the coach the players the staff and the Fans for always supporting me, Lazio will always stay in my Heart, I wish you a great end of this season, and also for the future, I had the pleasure of training and playing with all of you, stay healthy and strong and see you soon ❤️❤️ Sempre Forza Lazio, La Prima Squadra Della Capitale 💙🦅 @official_sslazio