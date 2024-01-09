Nuovi modelli POCO: ecco quali sono, le caratteristiche e i prezzi

POCO, the popular smartphone brand, has recently announced its upcoming models, generating great excitement among tech enthusiasts. On January 11th, the official unveiling of the new POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro, and POCO M6 Pro will take place, showcasing their incredible features. Let’s take a closer look at each model and explore their specifications and prices.

Starting with the POCO X6 series, let’s focus on the base model. On January 3rd, POCO revealed some details about the highly anticipated device, confirming the integration of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Although specific details are still limited, speculation suggests a possible similarity with the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G.

Online leaks on January 1st hinted at some interesting technical specifications for the POCO X6. It is said that the device will boast LPDDR5 RAM, ensuring top-notch performance, along with UFS 3.1 memory for efficient data management. Additionally, the camera is expected to be of high quality, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor that promises detailed and sharp images.

When it comes to photography, POCO seems to be aiming for versatility. Alongside the 64-megapixel main sensor, there are rumors of a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, offering new visual perspectives. Furthermore, a third sensor, likely a macro lens with a 2-megapixel resolution, could further enhance the photographic options.

As we eagerly await the official presentation on January 11th, these specifications and rumors certainly fuel the enthusiasm of smartphone enthusiasts, leaving room for possible surprises and innovations in the new POCO X6 series.

The rumored prices are quite promising, as reported by PassionateGeekz. In Europe, the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is expected to be priced at €299. For an additional cost of just €30, users can upgrade to the 12GB/256GB version, while the highest capacity model with 12GB/512GB storage will be offered at €369. Notably, these prices do not follow the high charging practices typically seen with brands like Apple or Samsung.

Moving on to the POCO X6 Pro, it appears to be similar to the Redmi K70E, which was originally released in China in late November. POCO has already confirmed the use of the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, suggesting that the specifications should be in line with its predecessor.

The display is expected to be a 6.67-inch LTPS screen with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Users will have various RAM options, with a maximum capacity of 12GB, and ample storage options up to 512GB. In terms of the camera, a 67-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are anticipated.

The battery will have a capacity of 5,000mAh, which should also support 67W wired fast charging. As for the operating system, the POCO X6 Pro is expected to be based on Android 13.

According to PassionateGeekz, the European prices for the POCO X6 Pro are projected to start at €349 for the 8GB/256GB model, while the higher capacity variant with 12GB/512GB will be priced at €419. These prices undoubtedly offer great value for money.

Now let’s focus on the POCO M6 Pro. Emerging from an online list, the device seems to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. POCO has already revealed that it will be powered by the Helio G99-Ultra processor.

Recent renders give us a glimpse of a triple rear camera setup, likely led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and artificial intelligence capabilities. For selfies, a 16-megapixel front camera is expected. Regarding the battery, a robust 5,000mAh unit with 67W wired charging support is anticipated.

The prices for the POCO M6 Pro in Europe are quite intriguing. According to various online sources, the 8GB/256GB version is expected to start at €229, while the higher capacity variant with 12GB/512GB will be offered at €299. These prices definitely promise an excellent value proposition.

In conclusion, POCO’s upcoming smartphone models, including the POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro, and POCO M6 Pro, have generated significant excitement among tech enthusiasts. The leaked specifications and rumored prices indicate impressive features and attractive pricing strategies. The official unveiling on January 11th will undoubtedly bring more surprises and innovations, further solidifying POCO’s position in the competitive smartphone market.

