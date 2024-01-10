Don Backy: età, moglie, carriera, figli, canzoni

Don Backy, pseudonym of Aldo Caponi, is an Italian singer, songwriter, and actor. Born on August 21, 1939, in Santa Croce sull’Arno, in the province of Pisa, he is now 85 years old. Backy has always been passionate about music and has had a diverse and successful career in music, cinema, and television.

Backy’s musical career began in the 1960s when he released his first single, “L’immensità,” in 1967. This song became a huge success and helped solidify his fame. From then on, Backy’s career as a Tuscan singer-songwriter soared. Over the years, he released numerous singles and albums, often characterized by profound lyrics and captivating melodies. Some of his most famous songs include “Canzone,” “Cara,” and “Amico.”

In addition to his musical career, Don Backy has also dabbled in cinema and television. He has acted in several films, including “Una macchia rosa” (1970) and “Io non vedo, tu non parli, lui non sente” (1971). On television, he has been a protagonist in programs such as “Canzonissima” and “Un due tre… festa!” Apart from these songs, his discography is extensive and immensely successful, with tracks that have contributed to the history of Italian music. Backy has tackled many themes in his songs, including the most tragic and profound ones, and has explored various musical genres.

Turning to his personal life, Don Backy has been married to Liliana Petrali for many years. Their love story began on a film set, and they have been inseparable ever since. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last year. Liliana Petrali is an Italian actress who primarily worked in the 1960s. The couple has a son named Emiliano, although limited information is available about him.

Don Backy’s appearance on the afternoon talk show “La Volta Buona,” hosted by Caterina Balivo on Rai Uno, is highly anticipated. As a guest, Backy will have the opportunity to share stories from his career and personal life, providing viewers with insights into his journey as a musician, actor, and television personality. His immense success and the impact he has had on Italian music make him a fascinating guest for the show.

Throughout his career, Don Backy has left an indelible mark on the Italian music scene. His powerful and emotional lyrics, combined with his unique vocal style, have resonated with audiences for decades. Backy’s ability to touch people’s hearts with his music has made him a beloved figure in the industry.

In conclusion, Don Backy is a renowned Italian singer, songwriter, and actor who has achieved great success in his career. From his humble beginnings in the 1960s, he has risen to become one of the most influential figures in Italian music. With his distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics, Backy has captured the hearts of audiences throughout the years. As he takes the stage on “La Volta Buona,” viewers can expect an engaging and insightful conversation with this legendary artist.

