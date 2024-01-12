Realme 12 Pro+: lo smartphone con il miglior zoom al mondo

Realme recently organized an exclusive event to unveil its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme 12 Pro+, during the CES 2024. This highly anticipated device captured the attention of a select group of journalists in attendance.

In terms of aesthetics, the Realme 12 Pro+ maintains a similarity with its predecessor, featuring a refined faux leather finish and a distinctive central line reminiscent of a zipper. However, the standout element is the circular camera module, which is larger than the one on the previous model. This aesthetic innovation is further enhanced by the unique textured crown of the camera module, designed by a renowned watchmaker. Overall, the design draws inspiration from solutions previously adopted by other smartphones belonging to the BBK family, such as OnePlus and OPPO.

The highlight of the presentation was the 64-megapixel zoom camera, powered by the OV64B periscope 3x sensor. This component offers advanced technical solutions, including an optical stabilizer capable of correcting motion up to 16,000 times per second and a two-axis prism movement system. This innovation promises to further elevate the smartphone photography experience, positioning the Realme 12 Pro+ at the forefront of the technological landscape.

However, the crucial focal point of the Realme 12 Pro+ lies in the size of its sensor, an impressive 1/2″. This makes it the second-largest zoom sensor currently available, just behind another Realme smartphone, the GT5 Pro. It’s worth noting that both devices share the previously mentioned camera module design.

The company provided an intriguing preview of some features, but certain details are still being kept under wraps. What we can share is that the Realme 12 Pro+ is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, while the model we had the opportunity to test boasted a generous 12GB of RAM. The main camera flaunts a resolution of 50 megapixels, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and an anti-flickering sensor. On the front, the selfie camera features a resolution of 16 megapixels.

To give a visual preview of the device, we present our hands-on preview. The wait for further details on the Realme 12 Pro+ will be short, as the official announcement is scheduled for this month of January. Stay tuned to discover all the features and performance of this newcomer in the smartphone landscape. We can’t wait for more updates and the release of this magnificent smartphone, whether it’s to purchase it or simply admire it up close.

