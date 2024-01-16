Nuovo Motorola Moto G Stylus: prime informazioni e caratteristiche

Motorola is a well-known player in the smartphone industry, having gained popularity in both the cellular phone and smartphone markets. The American company has particularly excelled in the mid-range smartphone segment, offering excellent quality and value for money. Over the years, the Moto G series has become a benchmark for Android users seeking top performance at affordable prices.

One notable addition to the Moto G series is the Moto G Stylus, a smartphone that comes with stylus support and exclusive software features. This device has been well-received by users who value the convenience and functionality of a stylus.

Recently, leaked renders have surfaced, revealing the design of the upcoming Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024). The front of the device boasts an attractive look, with slightly rounded corners and narrow bezels, especially on the sides. This design aspect is likely to appeal to potential buyers. Moving to the back, we find a camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash. At the bottom of the rear panel, there is an obvious slot for the stylus.

Aside from its design, we also have some information about the device’s specifications. The Moto G Stylus (2024) is expected to feature a 6.5-inch LCD IPS display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2200 pixels. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and offer 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the rear setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a secondary sensor that is yet to be confirmed. On the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera. However, there is still no information available about the specific processor that Motorola will use for the Moto G Stylus (2024). The 2023 version of the device features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for the 5G variant and a MediaTek Helio G85 for the 4G variant.

The battery capacity is expected to remain the same as its predecessor, with a 5000mAh battery and at least 20W fast charging support. Another notable feature is the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack, which will be retained in the 2024 version.

It is important to note that the Moto G Stylus (2024) will not be a flagship device. However, this could be a significant selling point, as it offers the convenience of a stylus without the high price tag typically associated with flagship smartphones. The device is targeted towards users who need a stylus-equipped smartphone but don’t want to spend a fortune.

At present, there is no official information available regarding the device’s release date. Motorola has yet to announce when the Moto G Stylus (2024) will be launched. However, based on the leaked renders and specifications, it is clear that Motorola is continuing to cater to the needs of its users by offering a mid-range smartphone with stylus support and attractive features.

