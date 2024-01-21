età, figli, Foundation, malattia, moglie, Che Tempo che fa

Andrea Bocelli recently celebrated his 30-year career as a tenor and singer in general. Since his debut in the early years, he has rapidly gained increasing success, making him extremely popular both in Italy and abroad. He is arguably the most famous Italian singer, known not only for his musical talent but also for his philanthropic work. Bocelli will be one of the main guests on Fabio Fazio’s TV show, Che Tempo che Fa, on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Andrea Bocelli, who is now 65 years old, was born in La Sterza, a small village in Lajatico, in the province of Pisa, on September 22, 1958. His parents were farmers, involved in the trade of agricultural equipment. Bocelli was born with a visual impairment due to glaucoma, and he lost his sight completely at the age of 12 after being hit by a soccer ball during a match. He learned Braille at a boarding school and, after completing high school, he enrolled in law school. However, his true passion was music, particularly singing. He became a student of the famous tenor Franco Corelli, who helped him start performing in various piano bars.

Bocelli’s career officially began in 1992 in a rather casual manner. He was asked to develop a song for Pavarotti during an audition. However, it was Bocelli’s own talent that impressed everyone, and he soon signed his first record deal with Sugar. In 1994, he participated in and won the Sanremo Music Festival in the “Nuove Proposte” category. From then on, his fame and popularity continued to grow, both as a tenor and a pop singer. One of his most iconic songs is “Con te partirò” (Time to Say Goodbye), which received double platinum certification. Bocelli quickly became famous internationally and even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making him one of the few Italian personalities to receive such an honor.

In 2011, Bocelli founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating poverty and inequality through various intervention programs. The foundation aims to provide assistance and support to those in need, particularly in the fields of education, health, and social inclusion.

Bocelli has been married twice. His first marriage was to Enrica Cenzarotti, with whom he has two sons, Amos and Matteo, born in 1995 and 1997, respectively. They later separated, and Bocelli remarried Veronica Berti in 2014. Together, they have a daughter named Virginia, born in 2012.

Throughout his career, Bocelli has not only achieved great success as a singer but has also used his platform to make a positive impact on society. His philanthropic work through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation demonstrates his commitment to helping others and making a difference in the world.

In conclusion, Andrea Bocelli’s 30-year career as a tenor and singer has made him one of the most renowned and beloved Italian artists, both in Italy and internationally. His journey from a young boy with visual impairment to a global icon is inspiring and serves as a testament to his talent, determination, and resilience. Bocelli’s contributions to music and his philanthropic efforts have made him a true role model, and his appearance on Che Tempo che Fa will undoubtedly be a highlight for his fans and viewers alike.

