OnePlus 12 arriva in Italia: prezzi, scheda tecnica, bundle

OnePlus, a Chinese brand that has gained a significant fanbase in a short period of time, has recently released its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in Italy. Known for its excellent quality and affordable price, OnePlus has established itself as a major player in the mid-range and high-end smartphone market. The OnePlus 12 comes in two variants – the regular OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R, which is aimed at the mid-range segment.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 12 bears a resemblance to its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, with a new Corning Gorilla Glass back. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring smooth performance and responsiveness. The camera setup is also impressive, featuring a fourth-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a 50-megapixel Sony lens. The battery capacity has been increased to 5400 mAh, and it supports SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which enables a full charge in just 25 minutes. The display is another notable feature, offering high brightness levels of up to 1600 Nits, and wireless charging is also included with a 50-watt capability.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780×1264. It boasts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera.

As for pricing, the OnePlus 12 is available at a starting price of 1099.00 euros, while the OnePlus 12R is priced at 699.00 euros. These smartphones can be purchased through the official OnePlus website, as well as the Oppo Store. Additionally, customers who pre-order either device from physical stores until February 5th can enjoy a 100-euro discount and receive a 150-euro voucher to spend on the Oppo Store starting from May 2024.

Overall, the OnePlus 12 series continues the brand’s tradition of offering high-quality smartphones at competitive prices. With its powerful processors, impressive camera capabilities, and enhanced battery life, it is set to attract a wide range of consumers. Furthermore, the availability of special offers and discounts adds to the appeal of these devices. Whether you are looking for a flagship smartphone or a mid-range option, OnePlus has you covered with the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

