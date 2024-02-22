É sempre mezzogiorno | Ricetta pasta agli spinaci golosa di Antonio Paolino – MediaTurkey

Antonio Paolino, il cuoco campano che sta ottenendo successo su Rai1 grazie alla sua abilità e simpatia, ci propone oggi una deliziosa ricetta: la pasta agli spinaci. Nell’episodio di “È sempre mezzogiorno”, Antonio ci accompagna passo dopo passo nella preparazione di questo piatto irresistibile.

Per realizzare la pasta agli spinaci, avremo bisogno di 320 g di mezze maniche, 1 spicchio d’aglio, 120 g di salsiccia al finocchietto, 120 g di spinaci freschi, 200 g di robiola, 80 g di formaggio grattugiato, sale e pepe. Per iniziare, facciamo soffriggere uno spicchio d’aglio in padella con un filo d’olio. Aggiungiamo la salsiccia sbriciolata e facciamo rosolare. Nel frattempo, sbollentiamo gli spinaci freschi (o congelati) per pochi istanti, li scoliamo e li frulliamo nel mixer con un po’ di olio e acqua di cottura fino a ottenere una crema. Uniamo la crema di spinaci alla salsiccia in padella.

A parte, cuociamo la pasta in abbondante acqua salata e una volta cotta, la scoliamo e la saltiamo nella padella con il condimento di salsiccia e spinaci. Spegniamo il fuoco e aggiungiamo il formaggio grattugiato e la robiola, mescolando bene fino a ottenere una crema omogenea. La pasta agli spinaci golosa di Antonio Paolino è pronta per essere gustata in tutta la sua bontà. Si tratta di un piatto ricco, saporito e dal gusto avvolgente che saprà conquistare anche i palati più esigenti.

È possibile ritrovare i video delle ricette di “È sempre mezzogiorno” su RaiPlay per rivivere tutte le preparazioni culinarie proposte da Antonio e dagli altri cuochi della trasmissione. Questa ricetta, tratta dal sito ufficiale della trasmissione, rappresenta solo uno dei tanti piatti gustosi e creativi proposti durante il programma. Buon appetito!

Antonio Paolino, the charming Neapolitan chef who is winning the hearts of Rai1 viewers with his skill and charisma, presents us today with a delicious and appetizing recipe: spinach pasta. In this episode of “It’s Always Noon”, Antonio guides us step by step through the preparation of this irresistible dish.

The necessary ingredients to make the delicious spinach pasta are the following: 320 g of mezze maniche pasta, 1 clove of garlic, 120 g of fennel sausage, 120 g of fresh spinach, 200 g of robiola cheese, 80 g of grated cheese, salt and pepper. To begin, we start by sautéing a clove of garlic in a pan with a drizzle of oil. Add the crumbled sausage and let it brown. In the meantime, blanch the fresh spinach (or frozen) for a few moments, drain them and blend them in a mixer with a little oil and cooking water until you get a cream. Add the spinach cream to the sausage in the pan.

Separately, cook the pasta in plenty of salted water and once cooked, drain it and toss it in the pan with the sausage and spinach dressing. Turn off the heat and add the grated cheese and robiola cheese, mixing well until you get a smooth cream. Antonio Paolino’s delicious spinach pasta is ready to be enjoyed in all its goodness. A rich, flavorful dish with a enveloping taste that will delight even the most demanding palates.

Remember to find the videos of the recipes from “It’s Always Noon” on RaiPlay to relive all the culinary preparations proposed by Antonio and the other chefs of the show. This recipe is taken from the official website of “It’s Always Noon” and represents just one of the many tasty and creative dishes offered during the show. Enjoy your meal!

